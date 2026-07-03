Flood relief to reach other regions starting tomorrow July 4 – Kwakye Ofosu

The government has assured residents in flood-affected regions outside Greater Accra that emergency relief support will soon reach their communities, as authorities expand distribution efforts beyond the capital.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Friday, July 3, 2026, Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu said logistics are being finalised to dispatch relief items to six additional regions in the coming days.

He addressed residents in the Central, Volta, Western, Ashanti, Western North, and Eastern Regions directly, stressing that they have not been left out of the national response.

“To our brothers and sisters in the Central Region, Volta, Western, Ashanti, Western North, and the Eastern Regions, please be assured that you have not been forgotten,” he said.

According to him, while immediate attention has been focused on areas with high levels of displacement in Greater Accra, preparations are underway to scale up support nationwide.

He explained that logistics columns are being mobilised to deliver what he described as “massive relief packages” to affected districts across the country.

“NADMO regional coordinators are on the ground, and additional supplies will arrive in your communities starting tomorrow,” he said.

Kwakye Ofosu urged citizens to remain alert, follow safety directives, and report emergencies as government continues to coordinate its flood response operations.

He reiterated the Mahama administration’s commitment to restoring affected communities and supporting displaced families.

“Your government… will not rest until every displaced family is safely housed, every affected district is restored, and our communities are rebuilt to be stronger and more resilient against future weather anomalies,” he said.

He also commended emergency responders, security agencies, health workers, and volunteers for their continued involvement in rescue and relief efforts since the floods struck.

The government says it will continue to provide updates as relief distribution expands across the country in the coming days.

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