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“Social media helps you put your business out there” – NIS Cakes CEO

Source: Stacy Dadzie  
  14 August 2026 3:46pm
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The Chief Executive Officer of NIS Cakes, Ida De Baker, has urged entrepreneurs to use social media and mobile technology to promote and grow their businesses.

Speaking on the Prime Morning show on JoyPrime during a discussion on entrepreneurship in the social media age, Ida De Baker highlighted the opportunities social media provides for entrepreneurs, particularly in reaching potential customers and creating awareness about their businesses.

According to her, entrepreneurs should not underestimate the power of the mobile phone, as it can serve as an important tool for promoting a business and reaching a wider audience.

“Sometimes you do not know the powers of your mobile phone. The mobile phone helps you put your business out there.”

She also urged entrepreneurs not to become discouraged when their social media posts do not immediately receive the expected engagement.

“Do not give up because when you post and you do not get the engagements you want, maybe you’re not doing something your audience wants.”

Ida De Baker stressed the importance of understanding one’s target audience and producing content that meets their interests and expectations.

She advised entrepreneurs to study their audience’s behaviour, including the times when they are most active online, to improve engagement with their content.

“You should be able to know your audience and give them what they want.”

She added that entrepreneurs should study the timing and patterns of their audiences to determine the best periods to share content and increase the likelihood of audience interaction.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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