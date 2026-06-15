Retirees benefit from 7th health screening of Lordina Foundation

The Lordina Foundation has held its seventh quarterly health screening for the Retired Ministers and Spouses Association (RMSA) of the Assemblies of God Church, in the Greater Accra East and West regions.

More than 160 retirees received free general health consultation, counselling, prescriptions and medications for conditions, including abnormal blood pressure, Hepatitis B, and prostate conditions.

In a speech read on her behalf, Mrs Mahama recalled the formation of the Association, emphasising care and dignity for the aged.

“At the launch of the Association in September 2024, I made a pledge through the Lordina Foundation to provide free quarterly health screening and medication for every member.

“Today, I am glad we are keeping that promise,” she said.

In March 2026, more than 150 retired ministers and spouses were screened at a similar event.

The First Lady thanked the leadership of the Church, the medical team, board and staff of the Foundation for sustaining the initiative.

The Reverend Dr Harry Nsaidoo, Chairman of the Association and a former Head pastor of North Kaneshie Assemblies of God, highlighted the impact of the health screening since its inception.

Some beneficiaries thanked the Foundation for the regular support, which they said had improved their overall wellbeing and daily activity.

The retirees also received bags of rice and an undisclosed cash present from the First Lady.

The initiative forms part of the Lordina Foundation’s social responsibility to support those who have dedicated their lives to serving others.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.