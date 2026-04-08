NYA boss identifies unemployability as Africa’s core youth challenge

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has identified unemployability—not unemployment—as the central challenge facing young people across Africa.
Speaking at the Continental Youth Symposium in Morocco, he said many young Africans are educated but lack relevant job-market skills.
“The challenge is not simply unemployment — it is unemployability,” he stated.
He explained that although many young people possess formal qualifications, they often lack the competencies required by employers and evolving markets.
Mr Ayariga outlined what he described as a “three-part problem” contributing to the crisis.
These include “skills gap—training that does not match market needs; capacity gap—insufficient human and adaptive skills to navigate change; and leadership gap—limited youth participation in policy and programme design.”
He stressed that tackling these issues in isolation would be ineffective.
“Addressing any one of these in isolation will not be enough. We must tackle all three together,” he said, calling for integrated policy responses across education, labour, and governance systems.
The NYA CEO further advocated for stronger youth inclusion in decision-making processes. “Youth leadership must be foundational and not optional,” he emphasised, adding that when young people are engaged as co-creators, policies become more relevant and impactful.
Latest Stories
-
Thousands of containers lost at sea – GSA’s Prof Gyampo warns importers are exposed to risk
1 hour
-
Keep the money in Ghana – Gov’t enforces local cargo insurance
2 hours
-
US Army veteran charged with leaking classified information to journalist
2 hours
-
Dr. Dre joins Forbes billionaires list as second-richest hip-hop artist with $1 billion fortune
2 hours
-
Trump administration cannot nix legal status of 5,000 Ethiopians, US judge rules
2 hours
-
Libya announces new oil and gas discoveries with three major energy companies
2 hours
-
Oil rises as investors remain wary US-Iran ceasefire will open supply flow
2 hours
-
Police arrest suspect over church threat video
4 hours
-
Eight appear in court as police intensify crackdown on illicit drugs in Tamale
4 hours
-
Motorist remanded in custody for hitting four-year-old girl
5 hours
-
Mobile money vendor robbed at Ziope
5 hours
-
Benin’s Finance Minister Wadagni seeks his own mandate in election
5 hours
-
GNFS retrieves body of unidentified man from Asylum Down drain
5 hours
-
CAF’s Motsepe to visit both Senegal and Morocco amid AFCON fallout
5 hours
-
Edmond Boateng takes up secretary role at Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana
6 hours