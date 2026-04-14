NYA CEO Osman Ayariga urges Commonwealth nations to embrace inclusive youth governance

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority, Osman Ayariga, has urged Commonwealth nations to adopt inclusive governance systems that actively involve young people in decision-making processes.
He made the call at the Commonwealth Youth Development Summit organised by the Commonwealth Youth Council at University of Oxford.
He explained that Ghana’s approach is anchored in its National Youth Policy, which promotes youth participation as a core component of national development.
This, he said, ensures that young people are not merely beneficiaries but active contributors.
Mr Ayariga emphasised that achieving meaningful youth development requires deliberate efforts to integrate young people into governance structures.
He noted that Ghana has made significant progress by embedding youth inclusion into institutional frameworks.
He added that inclusive systems not only empower young people but also drive innovation and accountability. Ghana’s model, he said, demonstrates how youth engagement can contribute to broader national progress.
In his closing remarks, he encouraged other countries to learn from Ghana’s example and act decisively.
He stressed that prioritising youth development is critical to securing a prosperous future for all.
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