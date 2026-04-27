Nationwide consultations underway for Ghana’s Youth peace and security plan

Ghana is deepening efforts to strengthen youth participation in peacebuilding and national development with the development of its first National Action Plan (NAP) on Youth, Peace and Security (YPS), through nationwide consultations aimed at shaping a youth-inclusive security framework.

The National Youth Authority (NYA), working in collaboration with the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), is leading the process through a multi-stakeholder Technical Working Group (TWG) made up of state and non-state actors.

Officials say the ongoing regional engagements are designed to ensure the policy reflects the realities of young people across the country.

“This process is about gathering input from youth, civil society actors, and local stakeholders on critical peace and security issues affecting their communities,” the TWG explained.

The consultations, which have already been held in several regions with support from UNFPA and UNDP, include both multi-stakeholder and youth-only sessions across the Upper West, Upper East, Savannah, Northern, Greater Accra, Oti, Volta, Eastern, and North East Regions.

This week, the working group is engaging stakeholders in the Central Region (Cape Coast) and Western Region (Takoradi), with further sessions scheduled for the Western North (Sefwi Wiawso) and Ashanti Region (Kumasi).

The process is being funded through the ECOWAS Peace, Security and Governance Project, co-funded by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and implemented by GIZ, Expertise France, and FIAP in partnership with ECOWAS.

Beyond regional consultations, the process also includes expert and practitioner dialogues focused on governance, security, and youth development. These inputs are expected to strengthen the technical content of the policy and align it with national priorities and global standards.

The initiative is anchored in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, adopted in 2015, which recognises young people as key partners in peacebuilding rather than security threats.

Once completed, the National Action Plan is expected to serve as a strategic framework guiding youth-focused policies and programmes aimed at strengthening peace and security across Ghana.

Stakeholders involved in the process say the inclusive approach will help ensure the final policy is both practical and responsive to the needs of young people nationwide.

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