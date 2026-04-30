Be agents of change, not just title holders – NYA CEO Osman Ayariga urges youth

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has called on young people across the country to rise above complacency and become active agents of transformation in their communities.
According to him, leadership should not be reduced to occupying positions or enjoying the prestige associated with titles, but must be defined by impact and a commitment to positive change.
He urged the youth to embrace responsibility and contribute meaningfully to national development.
Mr Ayariga stressed that the future of Ghana depends largely on the willingness of young people to lead with purpose, innovation and integrity.
“Be leaders of change, not occupiers of space,” he said, emphasising the need for a shift in mindset among the youth.
He further encouraged young people to develop their skills, remain disciplined and take advantage of opportunities available to them, noting that true leadership is demonstrated through action, service and the ability to inspire others.
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