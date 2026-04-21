More than banking: Why empowering Ghana’s youth is most strategic investment of our time

Ghana stands at a pivotal inflection point—one defined not by its natural resources, but by the sheer scale and promise of its youthful population. Across Africa, nearly 60% of the population is under the age of 25, making it the youngest continent in the world.

In Ghana, the story is similarly compelling, with over 57% of the population below 25 years. While this demographic reality is often celebrated as a dividend, without deliberate and systemic empowerment, it risks becoming an economic liability.

Youth unemployment across the continent remains persistently high, and Ghana is no exception. Beyond those formally unemployed lies a deeper, more complex challenge—millions of young people navigating underemployment and economic precarity. A significant proportion of Ghana’s workforce operates within the informal sector, where income is irregular and financial systems often fail to accommodate lived realities.

For decades, the architecture of economic participation followed a predictable sequence: education, formal employment, stable income, and eventual financial security. That architecture has, in many respects, collapsed. In its place, a far more decentralized and dynamic model of work has emerged—one defined by digital access and self-creation.

Today’s young Ghanaian is as likely to be a freelancer as they are a full-time employee; as likely to be building a digital brand as they are applying for a corporate role. The rise of online entrepreneurship, gig work, and the creator economy has fundamentally reconfigured how income is generated and how value is created. From social media influencers and content creators to e-commerce traders and freelance designers, a new class of economic actors is emerging—one that operates beyond the confines of traditional employment structures.

Yet, while the world of work has evolved, much of the financial system remains anchored in outdated assumptions. Conventional banking models continue to privilege predictable salaries, formal documentation, and linear income streams. In doing so, they inadvertently exclude or marginalize the very segment that represents the future of economic growth.

Ghana has made commendable progress in expanding financial access, driven in large part by mobile money penetration and digital financial services. However, access without meaningful utilization does little to alter life outcomes. The more urgent question is whether young people are being equipped with the tools and support systems required to achieve financial independence in a fundamentally different economic landscape.

Financial independence, in this context, must be redefined. It is no longer solely about earning a stable salary. It is about the capacity to generate income across multiple channels, to manage volatility, to build savings despite irregular cash flows, to invest for wealth building, and to access loans in the absence of traditional employment credentials.

For banks, this moment demands a fundamental reorientation—from transactional institutions to enablers of economic mobility. Supporting young people today requires a deeper understanding of informal and digital entrepreneurship. It requires recognizing that a young trader operating an Instagram storefront, a ride-hailing driver managing multiple digital platforms, or a content creator monetizing their audience is not peripheral to the economy—they are central to its future.

To serve this emerging reality, banks must begin to design financial solutions that mirror how young people live and earn. This includes developing savings products that accommodate irregular income patterns, creating alternative credit assessment models that incorporate behavioural and transactional data, and enabling seamless digital payments that support both local and cross-border commerce. It also requires investing in financial literacy and advisory platforms that empower young people to transition from income generation to wealth creation.

Equally important is the role of banks in enabling scale. Informal and online entrepreneurs often face structural barriers to growth, including limited access to capital, fragmented payment systems, and a lack of formal recognition. Financial institutions are uniquely positioned to bridge this gap by providing access to micro and small business financing, facilitating digital storefront integrations, and building partnerships that connect young entrepreneurs to broader ecosystems of opportunity.

The economic case for this shift is compelling. A financially empowered youth population drives consumption and expands the productive base of the economy. It creates a multiplier effect that extends far beyond individual prosperity. Conversely, the cost of inaction is equally stark. Persistent youth unemployment and economic exclusion have been widely identified as potential catalysts for social instability, underscoring the urgency of a more deliberate and coordinated response.

At Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, we recognize that the future of banking is inseparable from the future of young people. Our mandate is not merely to provide financial services but to enable possibility—to create platforms that allow young individuals to participate meaningfully in the economy, regardless of how or where they earn.

This requires a shift in mindset as much as it does in product design. It calls for a banking philosophy that is adaptive, inclusive, and forward-looking—one that acknowledges that the next generation will not conform to legacy systems, and therefore, those systems must evolve to meet them where they are.

Ultimately, the question before us is not whether youth empowerment is important. It is whether we are prepared to fundamentally rethink the structures that underpin it.

In today’s world, employment is no longer guaranteed, income is no longer linear, and financial independence is no longer aspirational—it is imperative. And if Africa’s greatest asset is its youth, then its greatest responsibility is to ensure that this generation is not merely included in the financial system but empowered by it.

***

Author, Oluwaseun David-Akindele, is the Head of Retail Products and Marketing at Access Bank Ghana Plc.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.