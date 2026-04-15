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Walewale youth lock up Coordinating Director’s office amid protest

Source: Eliasu Tanko  
  15 April 2026 8:05am
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The office of the Walewale Municipal Coordinating Director remained barricaded on Tuesday after a group of agitated youth stormed the Municipal Assembly premises, forcing the Director, Justice Bayon, to flee for safety.

The youth, numbering dozens, arrived at the Assembly premises in the early hours of the morning, chanting slogans and demanding immediate action over what they described as longstanding grievances.

The situation quickly escalated, creating panic among staff and visitors.

Sources within the Assembly indicated that the Municipal Coordinating Director, upon receiving intelligence of an impending protest, left the building before the group arrived.

Upon arrival, the youth allegedly forced their way into parts of the office and proceeded to lock up the Director’s office, disrupting official activities.

Addressing the media, the protesting youth accused the Director of absenteeism and incompetence in the discharge of his duties.

"We no longer need him. We are appealing to the government to replace him, as we are deeply dissatisfied," one protester said. "This serves as a warning to the DCE: we are here peacefully today, but we will return if he is not replaced."

The protest was also linked to frustrations over unemployment, perceived neglect and delays in local development projects.

"All the roads in Walewale are in poor condition, yet the DRIP machines have been left idle. The last time it rained, every road in Walewale became impassable. Therefore, we will not listen, we do not need the coordinator, today or tomorrow," another protester said.

Some observers suggest the unrest may also be tied to ongoing internal political tensions within the municipality.

No injuries were officially reported, but the incident left municipal workers shaken.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mohammed Rabiu Jabaah, told JoyNews he would require clearance from the Regional Minister before commenting on the incident.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Justice Bayon, also declined to comment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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