Diaspora African Forum commits to advancing Ghana’s diplomatic agenda 

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The Diaspora African Forum (DAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana’s diplomacy and strengthening ties with the global African Diaspora.
The reaffirmation was made during a briefing convened by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, with members of the Diplomatic Corps in Accra.
In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Erieka Bennett, Ambassador of the DAF Embassy, commended the Minister’s vision and commitment to inclusive diplomacy.
She praised Ghana’s leadership at the United Nations General Assembly, which adopted a Ghana-led resolution designating the Transatlantic Trafficking of Enslaved Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.
The resolution, supported by 123 countries, also calls for reparatory justice.
Dr Bennett commended President John Dramani Mahama for promoting Diaspora diplomacy through Pan-Africanism.
She said the DAF Embassy, representing the Sixth Region of Africa, remains committed to collaborating with the Government to advance shared interests and deepen engagement with people of African descent globally.
The meeting discussed key foreign policy issues and developments with members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Ghana.
The Diaspora African Forum has advocated stronger collaboration between Africa and its Diaspora, positioning Ghana as a gateway for reconnecting people of African heritage with the continent.
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