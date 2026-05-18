Adansi Asokwa MP launches skills training programme for youth

The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa Constituency, Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi-Dorani, has reaffirmed his commitment to empowering the youth in his area through skills training and entrepreneurship support.

Speaking during the launch of a youth empowerment initiative, the MP said the future of Ghana depends on the strength, creativity, and productivity of the youth.

He stressed that government and stakeholders cannot remain unconcerned while many talented young people struggle without employable skills and sustainable livelihoods.

According to the Adansi Asokwa MP, the youth empowerment initiative is designed to provide real opportunities for skills acquisition and economic development.

He disclosed that more than 100 young men and women will be enrolled in fashion design apprenticeship training, while 12 young ladies will receive professional hairdressing training.

Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi-Dorani further announced that beneficiary trainees will receive startup tools to support their businesses after graduation.

As part of the intervention, 35 hairdressers received brand new hairdryers, while 20 interested applicants also received butterfly sewing machines to support their work.

He added that all 46 trainers and beneficiaries under the program will each receive industrial sewing machines to improve training delivery and enhance the quality of skills transferred to the youth.

The MP described the initiative as the first large-scale skills training and empowerment program in the constituency that combines apprenticeship training with direct startup support and equipment distribution.

He noted that the program is not merely a donation exercise but an investment in human capital, dreams, dignity, and economic independence.

He emphasized that empowering one young person with a skill contributes to the growth of families, communities, and the local economy.

The MP urged beneficiaries to remain disciplined, hardworking, and committed to making good use of the opportunity provided to them.

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