Anti-LGBTQ Bill: NDC’s arrogance is worrying – Hassan Tampuli

Member of Parliament for Gushegu and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, Hassan Tampuli, has criticised the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), describing its posture on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill as “arrogant”.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, April 11, Mr Tampuli said the party’s current position sharply contrasts with its earlier advocacy while in opposition.

He argued that the party’s current approach reflects inconsistency and a dismissive attitude towards an issue it once championed.

"For me, this level of arrogance that we are seeing just about a year and four months into this administration is very worrying," he said.

Mr Tampuli’s comments follow recent remarks by the Minister in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who indicated that LGBTQ+ matters are not a major priority for Ghanaians, stressing that the government remains focused on pressing socio-economic concerns.

READ ALSO: LGBTQ+ issues not a priority for Ghanaians – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

The Gushegu MP, however, maintained that such a shift in tone raises questions about the government’s commitment to issues it previously considered significant, intensifying political debate over the proposed legislation.

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