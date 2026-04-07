LGBTQ+ issues not a priority for Ghanaians – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has stated that issues relating to LGBTQ+ rights are not a major priority for Ghanaians, stressing that the government remains focused on key socio-economic concerns.

Speaking on The Pulse on 7 April 2026, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the issue does not rank among the top concerns of ordinary citizens.

“This is not a major issue. It’s another waste of time. You know, NPP, they specialise in wasting the time of everybody,” he stated.

He questioned why the matter should dominate national discourse when many citizens are more concerned about livelihoods and economic survival.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu argued that the realities of daily life make the debate less relevant to the average Ghanaian.

“When Ghanaians wake up in the morning, their focus is on how to get to work, how to earn a salary, and how to make ends meet. Is that bill the number one priority of every Ghanaian? It is not. It has no meaning,” he argued.

He maintained that the government’s priorities are aligned with the needs of citizens, including job creation, education, healthcare, food security and access to water.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu also referenced the President’s position, suggesting that while external actors may continue to advocate for action on LGBTQ+ matters, Ghana’s national priorities must remain focused on the welfare of its people.

“The things that matter the most are the issues that affect the lives of Ghanaians,” he said.

He further criticised the emphasis placed on the bill by political opponents, insisting that it does not reflect the most pressing concerns of citizens.

“Which president, serving or seeking to become president, should make LGBTQ+ the most important issue? It’s not about the welfare of the ordinary people?” he questioned.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu added that there is no justification for calls demanding an apology over the President’s comments.

“There is nothing to apologise for,” he concluded.

https://youtu.be/VOlYZIl5www?si=rm_sVGxntDfpx0OE

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