Let’s give OSP time to mature, not to scrap it – Hassan Tampuli

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Gushegu and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, Hassan Tampuli, has thrown his support behind the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), urging that the institution be allowed to operate without undue interference.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, April 11, Mr Tampuli argued that the Office of the Special Prosecutor remains a relatively new institution and should be given the necessary space and time to establish its effectiveness.
He cautioned against premature calls for the office to be scrapped, insisting that such conclusions are unwarranted at this stage.
"Please, let us leave the Office of the Special Prosecutor, it has just started, let's give it time to mature. They will commit their own mistakes, they will correct them, and together we will find an architecture that will be completely different unless, of course, we want to amend Article 88 and decouple the office of the ministry for justice from the Attorney General," he said.
His comments come amid an ongoing legal and policy debate over the powers of the Special Prosecutor, particularly in relation to its prosecutorial authority and its place within Ghana’s broader anti-corruption architecture.
Recently, the Office of the Attorney General has responded to a constitutional writ at the Supreme Court with arguments that seek to strike out portions of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) that grant the OSP independent prosecutorial authority.
In an affidavit filed on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in the case of Adamtey v. Attorney General, the state’s chief legal advisor argues that the current legal framework allowing the Special Prosecutor to initiate criminal proceedings without express authorisation of the Attorney General is a direct violation of the 1992 Constitution.
READ ALSO: OSP’s power to prosecute without AG’s authorisation unconstitutional – AG files at Supreme Court
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