Mahama defends Special Prosecutor, says there is space for strong prosecutorial powers

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s anti-corruption framework, saying ongoing legal disputes over the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) should not weaken efforts to ensure accountability in public life.

Speaking during the 2026 May Day celebrations held at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Friday, May 1, 2026, the President said the government believes there is still a strong constitutional basis for an effective Special Prosecutor institution, despite pending legal challenges before the Supreme Court.

“Recently, there have been legal disputes about the constitutionality of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

"While some of the issues are pending appeal and Supreme Court interpretation, the government believes that there is space for an effective Office of the Special Prosecutor with special powers of prosecution,” he said.

President Mahama noted that the government, through the Attorney-General, has already submitted a bill to Parliament aimed at establishing regional tribunals to enhance the efficiency of the justice system and speed up the prosecution of cases.

He explained that the new tribunals are expected to decentralise and fast-track justice delivery, particularly in complex corruption-related cases that often face delays in the existing court structure.

“This will help to speed up the system of justice,” he added.

The President’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions about the mandate of the OSP, which was established under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), to investigate and prosecute corruption-related offences.

While the OSP has pursued high-profile investigations and prosecutions since its creation, questions have persisted over whether its prosecutorial powers are constitutionally autonomous or ultimately derived from the Attorney-General.

Legal analysts say the tension lies in reconciling Act 959 with Article 88, particularly on whether Parliament can confer prosecutorial authority on an independent body outside the Attorney-General’s direct control.

President Mahama stressed that his administration’s focus remains on building stronger institutions that can deliver justice more efficiently and restore public confidence in the fight against corruption.

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