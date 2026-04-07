Minority questions gov’t purchase of fuel-powered buses, pushes for electric alternative

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns over the government's decision to procure new 29-seater buses powered by internal combustion engines.
Speaking on JoyNews, Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Road and Transport Committee Alhassan Hassan Tampuli argued that the move runs contrary to global trends toward cleaner and more cost-efficient transport systems.
He said the decision is particularly surprising given that the previous administration had begun transitioning toward electric buses as part of efforts to modernise public transport and reduce long-term operational costs.
The criticism follows Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu's announcement of the arrival of a new fleet of buses aimed at reducing ongoing road transport difficulties across the country.
Mr Tampuli questioned the rationale behind the procurement, insisting that electric buses would have been a more forward-looking investment.
“We must move from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric buses. If you are responding to global economic dynamics, you need to position yourself to take advantage—not expose yourself to the harsh effects of international market fluctuations,” he said.
According to him, electric buses would significantly reduce transport costs for passengers, especially at a time when fuel prices remain volatile.
"The internal combustion engine buses will definitely charge passengers more compared to electric buses. The difference is clear when you compare current transport fares,” he added.
Mr. Tampuli stressed that the shift toward electric mobility is not just an environmental necessity but also an economic imperative, warning that sticking with traditional fuel-powered vehicles risks repeating past inefficiencies.
“You cannot keep doing the same thing and expect different results,” he noted.
The Minority is urging the government to reconsider its approach and align future transport investments with global shifts toward sustainable energy solutions.
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