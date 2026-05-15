BOST ready for 24-Hour Economy rollout, assures gov’t of uninterrupted fuel supply

Managing Director Afetsi Awoonor of BOST Energies

BOST Energies Limited says it is fully prepared to support the government’s 24-Hour Economy policy with the infrastructure and operational capacity needed to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply across the country.

Managing Director Afetsi Awoonor said the company has the systems, logistics network and storage facilities required to sustain round-the-clock fuel distribution as Ghana moves toward a continuous production economy.

Speaking at the launch of the 24-Hour Economy Pilot Programme for the petroleum downstream industry in Accra, Mr Awoonor described the policy as a bold national initiative capable of unlocking Ghana’s economic potential.

He said no country can successfully operate a 24-hour economy without a dependable energy backbone, stressing that fuel remains central to economic activity.

According to him, BOST has, over the years, invested heavily in storage, transmission and logistics infrastructure to guarantee that petroleum products remain available, accessible and secure at all times.

Mr Awoonor praised President John Dramani Mahama for championing the 24-Hour Economy agenda and also commended Energy and Green Transition Minister John Abdulai Jinapor for his efforts to strengthen the energy sector to support the policy.

He also applauded the National Petroleum Authority Chief Executive, Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, for leading the pilot programme, saying the initiative demonstrates the regulator’s commitment to unlocking productivity through the efficient use of existing national assets.

Mr Awoonor stressed that collaboration would be critical to the successful implementation of the programme in the downstream petroleum sector.

He called for stronger coordination among security agencies, customs authorities, regulators and industry players to ensure that extended-hour operations remain safe, compliant and efficient.

He further noted that no single institution can build a 24-hour economy alone, describing it as a shared national effort aimed at boosting productivity and strengthening Ghana’s competitiveness in the global economy.

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