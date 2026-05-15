Regional

Ashanti Health Director backs Prisons Service medicine and equipment initiative

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  15 May 2026 2:04pm
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The Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr Fred Adomako, has paid a courtesy call on the Ashanti Regional Prisons Command ahead of the upcoming launch of the Prisons Service Medicine and Equipment Supplies Bank in Kumasi.

The visit, which took place on Thursday, May 15, signals growing collaboration between the health sector and the Ghana Prisons Service in improving healthcare delivery within prison facilities across the Ashanti Region.

Dr Adomako was received by the Ashanti Regional Commander of Prisons, James B. Mwinyelle, also known as DDP James B. Mwinyelle (Ing).

The engagement highlighted support for the Prisons Service Medicine and Equipment Supplies Bank initiative, which is scheduled to be launched in Kumasi on June 25.

The initiative aims to ensure a steady supply of medicines and essential medical equipment for prison establishments within the region.

During discussions, both institutions explored opportunities to strengthen inter-agency collaboration, including technical support, improved healthcare access for inmates, and capacity-building programmes for prison health personnel.

The Ashanti Regional Prisons Command described the visit as a strong endorsement of the Service’s “Think Prisons 360 Degrees” agenda, which seeks to reposition the Ghana Prisons Service as a modern, humane, and rehabilitative institution.

According to the Command, partnerships with key stakeholders within the health sector remain critical to improving inmate welfare and strengthening healthcare systems within correctional facilities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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