FAO report warns of food safety risks linked to recycled plastics and alternative food packaging

A new report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has raised concerns over the potential food safety risks associated with recycled plastics and alternative food contact materials used in food packaging.

The report, titled Food Safety Implications of Recycled Plastics and Alternative Food Contact Materials, was authored by Mark Feeley, Magdalena Niegowska Conforti, Vittorio Fattori and Markus Lipp.

According to the report, food contact materials (FCMs), including food and beverage packaging, play an important role in reducing food waste, with more than two-thirds of packaging materials produced globally used in the food sector.

However, the report warns that the growing use of recycled plastics in food packaging could expose consumers to harmful chemicals if recycling systems are not properly managed.

The authors noted that poorly controlled plastic waste streams can lead to contamination when food-contact plastics are mixed with non-food plastics or when packaging is subjected to post-consumer misuse.

The report explained that recycled plastics may also contain non-intentionally added substances (NIAS), which can enter packaging materials during recycling processes.

Studies reviewed in the report found that recycled plastics can release harmful substances, including metals, brominated flame retardants, persistent organic pollutants (POPs), and phthalates, sometimes at higher levels than virgin plastics.

The report also identified risks linked to intentionally added substances (IAS) such as surfactants, coatings, lubricants, antioxidants, thermal stabilizers, and biocides that may migrate from recycled packaging into food.

To minimise these risks, the authors said approved recycling systems rely on extensive cleaning of plastic waste and testing procedures designed to confirm the removal of contaminants.

The report highlighted the use of the Threshold of Toxicological Concern (TTC) approach, which helps regulators assess potential health risks from exposure to low levels of chemicals when toxicity data are limited.

According to the authors, the TTC approach is already used by regulatory agencies in evaluating food contact materials, cosmetics, flavouring substances, consumer products, and pharmaceutical impurities.

The report also examined the increasing use of alternative packaging materials such as bioplastics, which are produced from renewable resources and are often promoted as environmentally friendly alternatives to fossil fuel-based plastics.

Despite their environmental benefits, the report cautioned that bioplastics can also present food safety risks linked to the biological materials used in their production.

In addition, the authors discussed the emergence of smart food contact materials designed to extend shelf life, improve food quality, and monitor freshness and safety.

These materials may contain intentionally added substances such as nanomaterials that directly interact with food.

The report stressed that such technologies must undergo careful assessment during product development and premarket approval processes.

It also highlighted growing public concern over exposure to microplastics and nanoplastics through food and beverages.

However, the authors noted that limited scientific data and the lack of validated analytical methods have made it difficult for regulators to determine clear health risks associated with micro- and nanoplastics.

The report said the issue remains an evolving area requiring further scientific research.

The authors further pointed to the absence of globally harmonized standards for ensuring the safety of recycled plastics used in food packaging.

As part of efforts to address the issue, the Codex Alimentarius Commission requested member countries to indicate whether international guidance on food safety considerations for recycled plastics would be beneficial.

Feedback from member countries reportedly showed broad support for developing such guidance.

Following this, the Codex Committee on Contaminants in Foods agreed to prepare a discussion paper for its nineteenth session on food safety considerations for recycled materials used in food packaging.

According to the report, the proposed guidance would focus on contamination risks linked to recycled plastics and measures needed to ensure their safe use in food packaging.

The report said that timely assessment of food safety issues linked to recycled plastics and alternative food contact materials will be essential to protect public health while supporting environmental sustainability and fair trade.

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