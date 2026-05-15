Ghana reaffirms commitment to families and child welfare on International Day of Families

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to protecting children, supporting vulnerable families and reducing social inequalities as the country joined the global community to commemorate the 2026 International Day of Families.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 15, 2026, the Ministry said this year’s celebration, themed “Families, Inequalities and Child Wellbeing,” highlighting the critical role families play in national development and the urgent need to address inequalities affecting children across society.

The Ministry noted that families remain the cornerstone of every community, serving as the primary source of care, protection and emotional support for children.

However, it expressed concern over the increasing economic and social pressures confronting many households, warning that these challenges continue to threaten the wellbeing and future of children across the country and the wider African continent.

According to the statement, poverty, unemployment, domestic violence, child labour and human trafficking remain among the major issues affecting families.

Limited access to quality healthcare and education has also compounded the difficulties faced by many parents and guardians, particularly in vulnerable communities.

“These pressures place a heavy burden on families and reduce their ability to provide care, love, safety, protection and guidance children need to thrive,” the Ministry stated.

MoGCSP emphasised that strong and stable families are essential to building a cohesive society and safeguarding vulnerable populations.

It stressed that every Ghanaian child, irrespective of background or social status, deserves the opportunity to grow up in a safe, nurturing and supportive environment.

The Government, the statement said, continues to prioritise social protection and child welfare through a number of targeted interventions and policies aimed at strengthening families and improving living conditions for children.

Among the major initiatives highlighted were the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme, the School Feeding Programme and the National Parenting Strategy.

The Ministry explained that these interventions are intended to provide financial support to vulnerable households, improve child nutrition and encourage responsible parenting practices.

The statement further highlighted several policy frameworks introduced to promote positive parenting, social inclusion and equal opportunities for children.

These include the Child and Family Welfare Policy, the Justice for Children Policy, the National Child Policy and the newly launched Early Childhood Care and Development Policy.

The Ministry also announced intensified efforts to address gender-based violence and improve disability inclusion within communities.

It said additional measures are being implemented to strengthen community-based child protection systems and expand digital and social welfare services to ensure vulnerable children are not excluded from critical support mechanisms.

The Ministry therefore called on all sectors of society to contribute towards building resilient families and safer communities for children. Parents, caregivers, traditional authorities, religious leaders, civil society organisations, development partners and community groups were urged to work collaboratively to promote child protection and family wellbeing.

The Ministry urged Ghanaians to renew their collective commitment towards creating inclusive communities where every child has the opportunity to thrive.

“Together, let us renew our commitment to building stronger homes and a society in which no one is left behind,” the statement concluded.

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