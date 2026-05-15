Passport applications left incomplete for two months will be cancelled – Foreign Ministry

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that all passport applications left incomplete for more than two months after initial submission will be automatically cancelled.
In a statement issued on Friday, May 15, the Ministry said the directive forms part of efforts to improve efficiency in passport processing and ensure the timely completion of application procedures.
According to the statement, incomplete applications include those delayed due to outstanding supporting documents, incomplete biometric capture, or cases requiring re-capture for verification purposes.
Under the new arrangement, any application that remains unresolved beyond the stipulated two-month period will be cancelled automatically without further notice.
The Ministry further stated that fees paid for such applications will not be refunded. Applicants affected by the cancellations will be required to restart the entire application process, including payment of the applicable fees.
To assist applicants, the Ministry provided a 24-hour call centre number — 0302 754 200 — for enquiries and guidance regarding application requirements and status updates.
Members of the public have been urged to complete all stages of the application process within the required timeframe to avoid cancellations and additional costs.
The Ministry said the measure is intended to strengthen service delivery, reduce processing delays, and improve administrative efficiency within the passport issuance system.
It also reiterated its commitment to delivering reliable and efficient services, while encouraging applicants to comply fully with all passport application procedures to ensure smooth and timely processing of travel documents.
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