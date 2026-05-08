US to revoke passports of parents with child support debt

Audio By Carbonatix
The US State Department has said it will start to revoke the passports of Americans who owe significant amounts of child support.
The department announced that parents who have outstanding debt of more than $2,500 (€1,844) in child support payments could be impacted, but would be targeting those "significant outstanding" debt.
The State Department said it is using "commonsense tools to support American families and strengthen compliance" with US laws in an approach it said would enforce parents' "legal and moral obligations to their children".
Those with such debt were advised to arrange payment to relevant state agencies to prevent passport revocation.
Once a passport has been revoked, it will no longer be able to be used for travel. Those whose passports are revoked won't be eligible for a new one until their child support debt has been paid, the State Department said.
"This action supports the welfare of American children by exacting real consequences for child support delinquency under existing federal law," the department said in a statement.
Passport revocations for unpaid child support of more than $2,500 is allowed under a rarely-enforced 1996 federal law.
Previously, the consequence was only doled out when people with such debt sought to renew their passports.
With the new policy, the State Department said it will work with the US Department of Health and Human Services to identify those with outstanding debt and revoke passports.
The department did not state when the policy would start to be enforced but the Associated Press reported it would begin on Friday. The BBC has contacted the State Department.
Those who are outside the US at the time of revocation will need to visit a US embassy or consulate to get an emergency travel document allowing them to reenter the country, the AP reported.
Latest Stories
-
COCOBOD signals new funding model for 2026/27 cocoa season at 2026 ACFIF Conference
20 minutes
-
Early UK local election results point to big losses for Starmer’s Labour Party
21 minutes
-
I authorised OSP to prosecute cases – Former AG Godfred Dame
29 minutes
-
EOCO declares three women wanted over alleged financial loss to state
43 minutes
-
2025 WASSCE results decline due to lack of clear education formula — Dr Osei Adutwum
45 minutes
-
Ghana’s governance transition system is one of the poorest globally — Dr Osei Adutwum
49 minutes
-
“Do Africans Live on Trees?” — Dr Osei Adutwum recalls facing stereotypes while teaching in America
52 minutes
-
East Gonja: Tipper truck accident kills 4, one critically injured at Kinkinlin near Makango
57 minutes
-
Reposition TVET to drive SME growth and youth employment — Development Expert
58 minutes
-
A stranger’s kindness helped my brother reach Germany and opened my path to America — Dr Osei Adutwum
60 minutes
-
Gender Ministry monitors North Legon child abuse case, says victim is responding to treatment
1 hour
-
Free SHS remains free – GES rejects claims of GH¢1,700 feeding fee
1 hour
-
Microsoft executive, Ashesi University co-founder praises Ghana for One Million Coders initiative
1 hour
-
NPP condemns attacks on Kufuor, urges NDC to rein in Kevin Taylor
1 hour
-
Volta REGSEC suspends reopening of Ho Central Mosque over security concerns
1 hour