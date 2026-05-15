University of Cape Coast appoints Prof. Denis Aheto as new Vice-Chancellor

The Governing Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has appointed Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto as the institution’s new Vice-Chancellor, with effect from August 1, 2026.

The announcement was made in an official statement issued on Friday, May 15, 2026, following a Special Meeting of the Governing Council held.

Professor Aheto, who currently serves as Acting Vice-Chancellor and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the university, is expected to formally assume the substantive role in August, succeeding the outgoing leadership.

According to the statement, the decision was reached by the Governing Council during its deliberations, marking a key leadership transition for one of Ghana’s leading public universities.

The appointment places Professor Aheto at the helm of the Cape Coast-based institution, which has in recent years expanded its academic programmes, strengthened research output and deepened its role in national higher education development.

The University of Cape Coast, established in 1962, is one of Ghana’s foremost tertiary institutions and has built a reputation for excellence in teacher education, research and public service training.

The announcement was signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Gideon Enoch Abbeyquaye, Esq.

The Governing Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on September 25, named Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Denis Worlanyo Aheto, to act in the interim following directives from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

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