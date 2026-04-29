UCC mourns loss of senior lecturer and teaching assistant in tragic road accident

The management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has expressed profound shock and sorrow following the untimely deaths of two members of its academic community, Dr Kwabena Koforobour Agyemang and his teaching assistant, Mr Peter Amoadu-Asmah.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, April 29, both individuals tragically lost their lives in a motor accident on the Cape Coast-Accra highway at Third Ridge, a calamity that has sent waves of grief through the university and its wider community.

Dr Agyemang and Mr Amoadu-Asmah were involved in a fatal crash that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, April 28, leaving both men deceased at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation, but the loss has left the university community reeling.

Dr Agyemang was widely recognised for his outstanding contributions to teaching, research, and service at the University of Cape Coast. A dedicated Senior Lecturer in the Department of Geography and Regional Planning, he had earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues and students alike.

His passing has left a void in the academic life of the institution, with many expressing sorrow over the loss of a mentor and friend.

Mr Amoadu-Asmah, who had completed his National Service as Dr Agyemang’s teaching assistant, was an exceptional individual in his own right.

A graduate of the Department of Geography and Regional Planning, Mr Amoadu-Asmah had earned recognition as the overall best graduating student in his cohort the previous year.

His academic brilliance and dedication to his field made him a beloved figure at UCC.

Both Dr Agyemang and Mr Amoadu-Asmah were known for their warmth, humility, and commitment to their work, and their untimely deaths have left their families, friends, colleagues, and students grappling with the painful reality of their absence.

The University of Cape Coast, through its management, has expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

In its statement, the University acknowledged the deep sorrow felt across its community, offering support to the bereaved families during this difficult time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Dr Agyemang and Mr Amoadu-Asmah as they cope with this unimaginable loss," the statement read. "We share in their grief, and we stand with them in this difficult moment."

The University also extended its condolences to the entire academic and student body, recognising the emotional toll this tragedy has had on the UCC family.

The University of Cape Coast has appealed to the media and the public to exercise caution and sensitivity in their reporting of the incident.

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