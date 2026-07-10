Mahama commissions upgraded cardiac centre at Korle Bu under Ghana Medical Trust Fund

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President John Mahama has commissioned a newly constructed Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, restoring critical heart care services and expanding Ghana’s capacity to provide advanced cardiovascular treatment.
The facility, established under the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, replaces the previous cardiac unit, which was destroyed by fire in March 2025.
The upgraded laboratory is equipped with modern technology to support the diagnosis and treatment of complex heart conditions, including procedures requiring specialised cardiac intervention.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Mahama highlighted the importance of the Free Primary Healthcare Programme and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund in improving access to quality healthcare, stressing that financial limitations should not prevent citizens from receiving life-saving treatment.
He also announced plans to establish more specialised healthcare centres across the country, particularly in the middle and northern belts, to reduce pressure on existing facilities in Accra and ensure more equitable access to advanced medical services.
The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the new facility will enhance early diagnosis, timely medical intervention and continuity of care for patients with cardiovascular conditions.
According to him, the centre will also serve as a training platform for medical specialists while strengthening Ghana’s overall response to the growing burden of heart-related diseases.
He added that the commissioning reflects the government’s renewed commitment to sustaining healthcare investments through effective maintenance systems and innovative approaches aimed at preventing equipment failures and ensuring long-term value from medical infrastructure.
The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, described the project as a swift response to the destruction of the former cardiac laboratory.
She said the new facility goes beyond replacing what was lost, describing it as a symbol of resilience and a demonstration of national commitment to protecting lives.
According to her, the Fund’s broader mandate includes financing specialised medical treatment, developing healthcare infrastructure and supporting research to address the increasing impact of chronic diseases in Ghana.
The government has described the upgraded cardiac centre as a major investment in strengthening the country’s ability to deliver timely and life-saving heart care.
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