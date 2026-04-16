KGL group reaffirms commitment to tax compliance with GHS 153 Million contribution to GRA

The KGL Group of Companies, a leading indigenous Ghanaian conglomerate, has reaffirmed its commitment to responsible corporate citizenship and national development with the presentation of GHS 153 million in corporate income tax to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at a tax compliance presentation held in Accra at the GRA HEAD OFFICE.

The Tax Compliance presentation marks a significant milestone in the Group’s sustained contribution to Ghana’s economic growth and reflects its firm belief that tax compliance is not merely a statutory obligation, but a shared responsibility in building a resilient and sustainable economy.

Speaking at the presentation, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, underscored the Group’s philosophy of long-term value creation and responsible corporate citizenship; “At KGL, we create value, and we share that value responsibly. Paying tax is not a burden; it is our contribution from what we have achieved as a business operating in this country. It is how we give back to the community that makes our success possible.”

He added, “In 2025 alone, we made a total of GHS 350 million in direct payments to the state, out of which one hundred and eighty million Ghana cedis (GHS 180 million) was remitted to the National Lottery Authority (NLA). These are responsibilities we take seriously and wholeheartedly embrace”.

He further noted that the Group’s contribution signals the growing capacity of indigenous Ghanaian enterprises to drive national progress, adding that “Ghanaian companies have the discipline, integrity, and capability to support the country’s development agenda while competing at the highest levels.”

In addition to its tax contribution, the Group continues to make significant investments in social impact through the KGL Foundation, committing over GHS 40 million to community development initiatives.

These efforts are complemented by major national sponsorships, including support for the senior national football team, the Black Stars, and the Regional U-17 Colts Championship, as well as key infrastructure projects such as the KGL–EVE Medical Centre in Kumasi and the Alex Dadey University of Ghana Alumni Centre, among other remarkable projects across the country.

The ceremony was facilitated by Dr Martin Kolbil Yamborigya, whose leadership and commitment to strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation were instrumental in this engagement.

In his remarks, he commended KGL Group for its exemplary compliance and noted that such contributions are vital in enabling the government to deliver on its development priorities, ensuring that public resources translate into meaningful outcomes for citizens.

KGL Group also expressed appreciation to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for his continued advocacy for local ownership and the growth of indigenous enterprises.

The President’s call for a shift from transactional participation to transformational partnerships remains central to building a stronger, self-reliant economy. KGL Group aligns with this vision and remains committed to supporting policies and practices that empower Ghanaian businesses to thrive and create lasting value.

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