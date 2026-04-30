Ato Forson files tax returns, urges leadership by example

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has emphasised the need for public officials to lead by example after publicly filing his annual tax returns alongside his deputy on Thursday, April 30.
In a social media post, Dr Forson said the move was intended to reinforce accountability and responsible leadership.
“Earlier today, my Deputy and I publicly filed our annual tax returns. We did so for a simple reason: leadership must be demonstrated, not declared,” he stated.
He stressed that paying taxes is not optional but a fundamental civic duty that underpins governance and national progress.
“Paying taxes is a shared civic responsibility. It is the foundation of good governance and a cornerstone of national development,” he noted.
Dr Forson further urged all citizens, businesses and professionals to comply with tax obligations, adding that “public officials, professionals, businesses, and citizens are all equal before the law, and we must all comply.”
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