‘Tax compliance is a moral duty’ – Finance Minister Ato Forson appeals to Ghanaians

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson has called on Ghanaians to view tax payment not only as a legal requirement but also a moral responsibility essential for national development.

According to him, equitable tax compliance ensures fairness and accelerates progress across the country.

“Compliance is not just a legal obligation. It is a moral responsibility. When each of us pays our fair share, the burden is distributed more equitably and development is accelerated,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of tax revenue in funding critical sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure and security.

“Tax revenue is what funds our schools, hospitals, roads, and security systems,” he added.

Dr Forson also commended taxpayers for their continued contributions to the state, noting that their efforts remain vital to sustaining economic stability and growth.

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