Elsie Appau-Klu supports Ho Central Constituency Women’s Wing on Mother’s Day

The Technical Advisor to the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Elsie Appau-Klu, has praised mothers for their critical role in shaping families, communities, and the future of Ghana, describing them as the “backbone of society.”

Speaking at a Mother’s Day celebration gathering, organised by the Women’s Wing of the Ho Central Constituency, Madam Appau-Klu called on women to recognise their influence in nation-building and continue supporting the development of their homes and communities.

Addressing NDC regional party executives, women leaders, and members of the Ho Central Constituency in the Volta Region on May 10, 2026, Madam Appau-Klu said mothers play far greater roles beyond childbirth, serving as the first teachers, caregivers, and moral guides in society.

“In our homes, it is the mother’s voice that teaches respect, discipline, and faith,” she stated.

“What she plants in a child at age five becomes the character that child carries into school, work, and leadership later in life.”

She highlighted the economic contribution of women across the constituency, particularly traders, farmers, seamstresses, food vendors, and small business owners, noting that their daily sacrifices continue to support both families and the local economy.

According to her, every investment mothers make in their children's education and well-being contributes directly to the future development of Ho Central and the country as a whole.

Madam Appau-Klu also stressed the importance of women in preserving culture and community values, especially through the transmission of the Ewe language, traditions, and principles of unity and respect.

“When a community loses the voices of its mothers, it loses its compass,” she remarked.

Touching on women’s participation in leadership and governance, she urged members of the Women’s Wing to actively support competent women seeking leadership positions in upcoming internal party elections.

She said women have the power to influence positive social change by advocating better healthcare, education, cleaner water, and improved economic opportunities for women and small businesses.

“The child you nurture today, the business you run today, and the peace you keep today are all shaping the society we will live in tomorrow,” she told the gathering.

Madam Appau-Klu further pledged to continue advocating policies and initiatives aimed at easing the burden on women, protecting their rights, and expanding opportunities for women and SMEs within Ho Central.

The event formed part of activities marking the Mother’s Day season and celebrated the contributions of women to community development and national progress, climaxing with a banquet and gifts for all the women leaders in the constituency.

The event was sponsored by Ezel Foundation as part of its efforts to promote women’s economic development and empowerment.

Ms Appau-Klu expressed gratitude to Ezel's clients, whose continued support and patronage have made it possible for the foundation to continue supporting women and youth economic development.

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