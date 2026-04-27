Colorful display of Ewe Culture in Wa as Volta and Oti community outdoor new chief

The Volta and Oti community in the Upper West Region, in collaboration with the Ewe Haborbor, has successfully outdoored its new chief, Togbe Mawutor Kudjo Kpordzime Afako, in a vibrant ceremony that highlighted cultural unity and tradition.

The event, held on Saturday, April 25, commenced with a grand procession. The newly outdoored chief, dressed in rich traditional regalia, made his entrance to the ceremony grounds accompanied by his grandchildren, family members, and elders of the union.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement and merrymaking, with attendees adorned in traditional costumes treated to Ewe drumming, singing, and an energetic performance of the popular Bobobo dance.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the ceremony, Chief Togbe Mawutor Kudjo Kpordzime Afako, who becomes the 10th chief to lead the community in its over 60-year history in the region, expressed surprise at his selection.

He revealed that he never envisioned himself taking up the mantle of leadership, a role he accepted only after thorough consultation with his family and spiritual leaders.

Detailing his immediate priorities, the new chief emphasised unity and cultural preservation among the diverse group, which has around 35 to 40 different languages.

"First thing is to bring the people together. Because if you are not together, there is nothing that you can do that will succeed," he stated, urging all Ewes in the region to actively join the union to foster growth and development.

Shedding light on the historical significance of the installation in a separate interview, Chairman of the Ewe Union in Wa, James Phillips Korto, explained that the community had been without a substantive chief for 11 years.

He detailed that following the passing of the previous chief, they had relied on an acting Chief Togbe Thomson Franklin Kwaku, whose subsequent transfer out of the region created a leadership vacuum that this ceremony finally fills.

Mr Korto used the occasion to issue a passionate plea to all Ewes residing in the Upper West Region to actively participate in the union's activities, noting that some community members have shied away from the association.

"No one can exist alone in Wa; wherever you are, you cannot isolate yourself," he advised, explaining that the union serves as a vital support system through various social activities.

During his swearing-in, Chief Afako pledged to serve his people with honesty, humility, wisdom, and love. He promised to uphold truth, justice, peace, and unity among all people under his care, while respecting the customs and traditions of the land.

"I have not come to rule over you or to lord over you, but to work with you," the chief stated during his official address.

He urged his people, whom he described as being in "economic exile," to actively invest in the peace and development of their host region while also remembering to build their communities back home.

The new leader brings a wealth of experience to the stool. He possesses a solid academic foundation with a Bachelor of Science in Procurement Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, and a Higher National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply.

He has served diligently with the Ghana Highway Authority and currently serves as an assistant pastor at the Faith Foundation Baptist Church in Wa.

Delivering a goodwill message, Head Pastor of Faith Foundation Baptist Church, Reverend Doctor Timothy Seidu, advised the chief to let his heart be led by God to fulfil His pleasure.

He cautioned against rebellion and urged the community to support their leader wholeheartedly.

Dignitaries present to honour the occasion included representatives from the Wa and Lawra Traditional Councils. Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, praised the Ewe community for their exemplary and peaceful coexistence in the region.

Assuring them of his continued backing, he stated, "I am willing to go the extra length in doing anything I have to do to satisfy your desires, as long as it is within my capacity".

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