Wa West Picnic: Peter Lanchene Toobu champions peace, health and unity in landmark celebration

The Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has led a landmark community initiative, bringing together hundreds of residents in a historic mega picnic designed to promote peace, improve access to healthcare and celebrate cultural heritage.

The event, dubbed “Wa West Picnic 2026”, was held at the Vieri D/A Primary School park, drawing large crowds from across the district. Beyond its festive atmosphere, the gathering sought to address pressing developmental challenges, including a long-standing communal dispute.

Central to the MP’s intervention is ongoing mediation between the Lassia and Kandiau communities. Addressing participants, Mr Toobu described the conflict as a localised dispute rather than a broader ethnic divide, expressing confidence in traditional leadership structures to restore harmony.

He underscored the importance of peace as a prerequisite for development, cautioning against the diversion of limited public resources into prolonged conflict management at the expense of critical infrastructure such as roads and healthcare facilities.

The event also prioritised public health, with more than 200 residents benefiting from free medical screening services organised in collaboration with the Akuma Plus Health and Wellness Foundation. The exercise focused on detecting hypertension, diabetes and other cardiovascular conditions, particularly among underserved populations.

Programmes Manager Amanda Aba Adu-Akoh said the initiative aimed to identify high-risk individuals who may be unaware of their health status, adding that medication and referrals were provided where necessary.

The Wa West District Health Directorate supported the exercise, with District Health Director Cecilia Kakariba leading a team of 17 nurses. She commended the MP’s approach, describing the programme as a meaningful integration of recreation and healthcare delivery.

Efforts to strengthen unity were further reflected in sporting activities, including a competitive football match between Gaa and Vieri, which ended 2–1 in favour of Gaa. The Upper West Regional Police Commander, Francis Yiribaare, attended the event and presented awards to the winning team.

Both teams received jerseys, footballs and a cash prize of GH¢2,000.

District Chief Executive for Wa West, Richard Wulo, described the initiative as unprecedented, emphasising the need for unity as a foundation for development.

The event concluded with vibrant cultural performances, featuring traditional dance groups from across the district. In a symbolic show of solidarity, both Mr Toobu and the DCE joined performers in the arena, drawing the celebration to a unifying close.

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