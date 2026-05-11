GMTF boss calls for national support to expand specialised healthcare

The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adwoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has called on Ghanaians, corporate institutions, and development partners to support efforts to expand access to specialised healthcare services across the country.

Addressing the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency on Monday, May 11, Mrs Darko-Opoku described the Ghana Medical Trust Fund as a transformational intervention aimed at restoring hope and dignity to patients battling chronic non-communicable diseases.

“The Ghana Medical Trust Fund represents more than a healthcare financing intervention,” she stated. “It represents hope for families. It represents dignity for patients. It represents Government’s commitment to ensuring that no Ghanaian is denied life-saving specialised care simply because they cannot afford it.”

She revealed that the Fund’s long-term vision includes establishing at least three comprehensive cancer centres equipped with integrated diagnostic and treatment facilities, including radiotherapy and advanced technologies such as Gamma Knife systems.

Mrs Darko-Opoku noted that Ghana currently faces severe shortages in oncology infrastructure, with only two public sector radiotherapy machines and one private sector machine located in Accra and Kumasi.

She urged Ghanaians to contribute to the initiative by dialling *255# on any mobile network operating in Ghana to support the Fund’s activities.

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