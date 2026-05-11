MahamaCares programme to launch through 29 hospitals nationwide — Obuobia Darko-Opoku

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adwoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has announced that the MahamaCares Patient Support Programme will initially operate through 29 hospitals across the country.
Speaking during the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency on Monday, 11 May, Mrs Darko-Opoku said the hospitals were strategically selected to ensure equitable access to specialised healthcare services for Ghanaians nationwide.
“The Patient Support Programme will initially be delivered through twenty-nine enlisted hospitals strategically distributed across the country to ensure equitable access for all Ghanaians,” she said.
The selected facilities include the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Sunyani Teaching Hospital, and the University of Ghana Medical Centre, among others.
Mrs Darko-Opoku further disclosed that the Trust Fund has developed a digital platform integrated with hospital management systems to facilitate patient registration, clinical auditing, and claims processing.
She added that trained patient navigators have been deployed to support patients and their families throughout the treatment process.
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