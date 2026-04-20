Ghana Medical Trust Fund expands renal care with new dialysis machines for Hohoe Hospital

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund has strengthened renal care services at the Volta Regional Hospital in Hohoe with the delivery of two new dialysis machines and additional critical medical equipment.

The intervention is expected to significantly improve access to treatment for patients suffering from kidney disease in the region.

The donation, led by the Fund’s Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Opoku-Darko, was made possible through support from HealthTeach Ghana and Project C.U.R.E. Hospital authorities described the gesture as timely, noting that it will enhance the facility’s capacity to provide life-saving dialysis services.

With the addition of the new machines, the hospital’s dialysis capacity has doubled, allowing more patients from the Volta Region and neighbouring areas to access treatment.

Prior to the intervention, the hospital operated with two machines and had carried out 1,385 dialysis sessions since August 2024 for 23 patients.

Receiving the equipment, Medical Director Dr Arko Akoto Ampaw expressed appreciation for the support, assuring that the machines would be well-maintained to benefit patients for years to come.

He said the intervention would ease pressure on both patients and healthcare staff while improving the overall quality of care.

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