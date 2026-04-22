Health Committee engages Ghana Medical Trust Fund on burden of non-communicable diseases

Audio By Carbonatix
The Parliamentary Select Committee on Health has held a crucial meeting with the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to assess its role in addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in the country.
The engagement focused on the financial and social impact of life-threatening conditions on individuals and families, with discussions highlighting the urgent need for sustained support systems to ensure access to treatment and care.
Led by Chairman Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, with Ranking Member Dr Ayew Afriyie, the Committee underscored the importance of the Fund, stressing that its continued existence is critical to saving lives and reducing the burden of healthcare costs on citizens.
Members of the Committee noted that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund represents a vital intervention designed to support patients through the treatment process, ensuring timely access to care while promoting dignity and fairness.
They further emphasised that the success of the initiative will depend on collective national commitment, describing it as a shared responsibility that requires collaboration across institutions to improve health outcomes and restore hope for affected individuals and families.
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