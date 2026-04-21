Rikair donates critical medical equipment to GMTF to support lifesaving care

A significant boost has been given to healthcare delivery in Ghana following a major donation of medical equipment by Rikair, led by its Board Chairman, Nana Yaw Asante, and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Creech-Jones.

The delegation, accompanied by members of the company’s management team, paid a visit to present the items in a show of commitment to strengthening lifesaving care.

The donation was received by Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, alongside her team.

They expressed deep appreciation for the gesture, describing it as both humbling and overwhelming given the scale and potential impact of the support.

The items donated include 15 hospital beds, eight oxygen concentrators, and a range of essential medical accessories.

Altogether, the equipment is valued at GH¢1,185,800.00 and is expected to significantly enhance the capacity of healthcare facilities supported by the Trust Fund.

Officials noted that the contribution comes at a critical time when access to quality medical equipment remains a pressing need in many parts of the country.

The addition of these resources is anticipated to improve patient care, particularly in facilities dealing with emergency and critical cases.

The donation has also been described as a strong vote of confidence in the work of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

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