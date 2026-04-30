National

Agyemang-Prempeh supports Tepa Hospital with equipment, pledges to tackle challenges

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  30 April 2026 10:41am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano North, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, has undertaken a working visit to the Tepa Municipal Hospital, where he engaged management, healthcare staff and patients to assess conditions at the facility.

The visit, according to the MP, provided valuable firsthand insight into the operational realities of the hospital, including key challenges affecting service delivery.

He said such engagements are crucial to understanding the needs of health institutions within the constituency.

As part of efforts to support the facility, Mr Agyemang-Prempeh donated a range of items, including four office furniture units, a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine, seven laptops, a projector and seven air conditioning units to improve both administrative work and patient care.

He noted that the intervention is aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery and easing some of the constraints faced by staff, while enhancing the overall working environment at the hospital.

The MP further indicated that he had identified a number of pressing challenges during the visit and pledged to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to address them. He emphasised that his priority remains ensuring accessible, efficient and quality healthcare for all residents in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group