Agyemang-Prempeh supports Tepa Hospital with equipment, pledges to tackle challenges

Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano North, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, has undertaken a working visit to the Tepa Municipal Hospital, where he engaged management, healthcare staff and patients to assess conditions at the facility.

The visit, according to the MP, provided valuable firsthand insight into the operational realities of the hospital, including key challenges affecting service delivery.

He said such engagements are crucial to understanding the needs of health institutions within the constituency.

As part of efforts to support the facility, Mr Agyemang-Prempeh donated a range of items, including four office furniture units, a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine, seven laptops, a projector and seven air conditioning units to improve both administrative work and patient care.

He noted that the intervention is aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery and easing some of the constraints faced by staff, while enhancing the overall working environment at the hospital.

The MP further indicated that he had identified a number of pressing challenges during the visit and pledged to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to address them. He emphasised that his priority remains ensuring accessible, efficient and quality healthcare for all residents in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency.

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