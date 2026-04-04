Lawra MP delivers medical equipment, commissions renovated nurses’ quarters

The Member of Parliament for the Lawra Constituency, Lawyer Bede Anwataazumo Ziedeng, has embarked on a healthcare intervention drive, donating vital medical equipment to the Eremon Health Centre and commissioning newly rehabilitated nurses' quarters at the Domwine Sub-Municipal Clinic in a single-day tour.

The interventions aim to resolve severe logistical constraints and staff accommodation deficits that have plagued primary healthcare delivery within the municipality.

The day commenced at the Eremon Health Centre with highly emotional scenes.

The facility in-charge, Kangw Mathew Arenegbee, broke down in tears of joy upon receiving a GHS 45,000 consignment of medical equipment, ending years of health workers operating without basic medical tools. Recalling his arrival at the facility in 2019, he noted that the center virtually lacked everything, leaving staff demoralized when they could not treat patients due to equipment deficits.

The donated items include an oxygen cylinder, a delivery set, a digital blood pressure apparatus, a nebulizer, a suction machine, a microscope, a patient trolley, and a patient monitor, along with essential consumables.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Ziedeng explained that the intervention was in direct response to a GHS 136,000 equipment request from the facility's management. Utilizing his allocated funds, he procured the initial batch and pledged continuous support.

"I can assure you that the rest of the items will be procured this year so that they will have a complete set," the MP promised, noting that outstanding items such as an ultrasound machine and a delivery bed will cost an additional GHS 71,000.

The Lawra Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Soyelleh Cecilia Nuratu, commended the MP for the gesture, noting that it perfectly complements the Assembly's initiatives.

She announced that to further reduce the pressure on the Eremon facility, the Assembly has packaged a CHPS compound project for Eremon-Yagra.

Transitioning to the Domwine Health Centre, the MP and his team were met with a vibrant reception. A local mother-to-mother support women's group welcomed him with traditional music and dance to show their appreciation before he officially commissioned the renovated nurses' quarters, completed at a cost of GHS 198,548.34.

The project rescues a dilapidated structure that had seen no major rehabilitation since its initial construction in the late 1960s.

Jocelyn Ansah Osei, a midwife and occupant of the quarters, recounted the deplorable conditions staff previously endured, revealing that leaking roofs forced them to constantly shift belongings during rainstorms, while a roofless section of the building had been taken over by roaming goats. She expressed profound gratitude, noting the secure building will now comfortably house at least two additional nurses.

The in-charge of the Domwine Sub-Municipal Clinic, Mr. Japiong Stephen Laari, welcomed the development as a major boost to their daily operations and staff morale.

Taking delivery of the projects across both locations, the Municipal Health Director, Madam Phoebe Balagumyetime, underscored the strategic importance of the MP's infrastructural and logistical support.

She emphasized that equipping peripheral facilities like Eremon with diagnostic tools and securing resident staff at Domwine will significantly bridge geographical barriers, reduce case referrals to the primary Lawra Hospital, and enable crucial 24/7 service delivery.

Reaffirming his commitment to the health sector, Mr Ziedeng concluded the tour by announcing his personal financial commitment to repairing the main Lawra Hospital ambulance, stepping in to resolve a municipality-wide emergency transport crisis after all state ambulances broke down.

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