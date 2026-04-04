Lawra MP donates transformer to Eremon SHTS to resolve power crisis

The Member of Parliament for Lawra, Bede Ziedeng, has donated a three-phase transformer to the Eremon Senior High Technical School (SHTS) to address long-standing power challenges.

The intervention is expected to resolve severe low voltage issues that have continuously disrupted the utilization of heavy equipment machines in the school's technical departments.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony, Mr Ziedeng emphasized that the new equipment comes at a high cost and must be strictly protected. He commended the energy minister and his deputy for their highly proactive support in securing the transformer.

"The equipment that are here, if they break down, we are going to incur a very huge cost," the MP stated, urging all students and staff to stay away from the transformer to prevent unnecessary damage. He expressed optimism that the newly stabilized power supply would improve academic conditions to the extent that Eremon SHTS would eventually be upgraded to a Category A school.

Addressing the student body at a separate assembly, the MP raised concerns about a growing demographic imbalance in educational facilities, noting that female students visibly outnumbered their male counterparts.

He directly attributed this trend to young boys abandoning their education to engage in illegal mining, locally known as "galamsey".

He warned that those who refuse to attend school to engage in galamsey are going to harm themselves, forcefully advising the male students to back up and concentrate on their studies rather than looking for quick money.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lawra, Soyelleh Cecilia Nuratu echoed these protective sentiments, issuing a stern warning to students who act as "self-made electricians". Drawing on her past experience as a teacher, she cautioned students against illegally reconnecting lights from the ceilings or secretly using high-energy appliances like electric cookers hidden in their chop boxes.

"If through your carelessness, God forbid, there is any burning here, you will be sending a very sad signal to us," Madam Cecilia stated.

She stressed that any student caught tampering with the electrical systems would face strict disciplinary action from school management, her office, and the MP.

The MP also reinforced this directive, citing a recent fire at another school caused by a box iron, firmly ordering students not to use electric heaters in their dormitories.

The Headteacher of Eremon SHTS, Dr. I.I Shaibu, expressed profound gratitude to the MP and the MCE for the critical intervention. He confirmed that poor electricity and low voltage had severely hindered the technical department from operating efficiently.

He pledged that the school's administration would faithfully protect the machine and use it to the benefit of the students and the entire nation.

Adding the community's voice to the occasion, the Chief of Eremon, Naa Volkur Nyuoma Tang IV, offered his hope and prayers regarding the new transformer.

He shared his hope that the equipment would function smoothly without anyone tampering with the frequency of the light, allowing the students to utilize the electricity safely for their rightful academic purposes.

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