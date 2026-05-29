Lawra MP commissions modern KG block for Zukpire community

Over 100 kindergarten pupils in the Zukpire community in the Lawra constituency of the Upper West region who were previously out of school will now have access to a conducive learning environment, following the commissioning of a newly constructed, modern kindergarten (KG) block by the Member of Parliament for Lawra, Lawyer Bede A. Ziedeng.

The project, constructed for GHS 219,885, was funded through the MP's share of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

The facility aims to eliminate the severe educational infrastructure deficit in the area, replacing the struggles of young children who previously had to travel long distances to neighbouring communities like Kansare or study under less-than-ideal conditions.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Bede Anwotaazuma Ziedeng emphasised that the facility is a testament to his long-standing commitment to laying a strong educational foundation for the youth in his constituency.

"It is with great joy, humility, and a deep sense of responsibility that I stand before you today to commission the new kindergarten school block for Zukpire," the MP stated. "Education remains one of the most powerful tools for transforming societies and uplifting communities from poverty and deprivation. That is why I strongly believe that every child, regardless of his or her background, deserves access to a safe, conducive, and dignified learning environment."

The Lawra legislator further highlighted his ongoing investments in the local educational sector. He noted that over 118 tertiary students have been supported with more than GHS 215,000 this term alone, bringing his total educational expenditure in the constituency since 2021 to over GHS 600,000.

He also announced his intention to commission five new mechanised boreholes in the area soon to improve water access.

Elaborating on his long-term goals, Bede Ziedeng outlined his broader aspirations for the constituency and named the next locality set to receive a similar infrastructure boost.

"My educational vision for the Lawra constituency is clear," the MP declared. "It is to build an education system where every child has access to quality infrastructure, adequate teaching and learning materials, motivated teachers, and equal opportunities to succeed regardless of their social background or location. I envision a constituency where our schools become centres of excellence, where no pupil studies under trees... and where teachers are supported to give their best."

He added, "Indeed, the next community that stands to benefit from my intervention in this area is Tampier, where I will, in the next few weeks, cut sod for the construction of a new KG school block for the community. The site has been selected by the community, and procurement processes are about to take place to pave the way for the commencement of work."

The Lawra Municipal Chief Executive, Cecilia Soyele Nuratu, lauded the collaborative effort that brought the project to fruition.

"Today, the narrative has changed. This facility we are commissioning is not just a building. It is a symbol of hope, progress, and our collective commitment to the future of Zukpire," she noted.

She further expressed her appreciation, adding, "I want to place on record my sincere gratitude to our member of parliament, Bede Ziedeng, for continuously lobbying and dedicating resources to expand educational infrastructure across our municipality. This project is a clear testament to what we can achieve when the municipal assembly and the office of the member of parliament work in harmony for the betterment of our people."

The Chief of Zukpire, Naa Baabornubor Tang Zaataanomor III, described the facility as a realised dream and strongly urged the community to take full ownership of the school.

"First, we used to think that going as far as Kansare was our problem. Now the school is around us. We should make good use of it," the Chief urged.

He also called on families to be proactive, emphasising, "We also plead with parents to help the education directorate and the directors." The school is here. The director cannot come to your house and tell you or beg your child to go to school. You have to prepare your child and bring him or her to school."

The Director of Education for Lawra, Francis Cudjoe, lauded the initiative, describing the state-of-the-art facility not just as a physical structure but as a symbol of hope and progress for the community. He announced that a mandatory facility management plan will be introduced to ensure the building is properly maintained.

"This building goes beyond a physical structure; it means over 100 KG pupils who were not in school last term will now have equitable access to quality education in a building with space, ventilation, a playing yard, and facilities that let teachers actually teach," Mr Cudjoe assured the community. He added that fully qualified, licensed teachers are on standby to begin lessons immediately.

Highlighting other pressing communal needs, the Assembly Member for Zukpire, Pelletege Langteng Frederick, commended the MP for his continuous support in agriculture, health, and transport, but appealed for further assistance to address deficits in the local health sector.

"We plead with the assembly to help erect weighing centres for our women and nurses and to support the CHPS compound with an emergency transport system for pregnant women and people who are critically ill," he stated.

He further requested the replacement of broken poly tanks and the provision of a solar water system to ensure a consistent water supply for the community's dry-season farming and domestic use.

The commissioning event concluded with an appeal to the chiefs, parents, and the broader Zukpire community to cultivate a strong maintenance culture, ensuring the school block serves generations to come.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.