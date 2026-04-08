GMTFcare rollout begins at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to transform patient support

A major step forward in transforming healthcare delivery in Ghana is underway as specialist training on onboarding patients onto the GMTFcare software has officially begun at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The development marks a significant milestone for the Ghana Medical Trust Fund as it advances efforts to provide seamless, patient-centred support for individuals across the country.

The training programme is equipping healthcare professionals with the skills needed to efficiently enrol patients onto the digital platform, ensuring accurate data capture and improved service delivery.

The initiative is expected to enhance coordination between healthcare providers and the Fund, ultimately streamlining access to critical medical support for patients in need.

Leading the rollout is the Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, who is on-site with her team to oversee the process and ensure its smooth implementation.

Alongside the training, IT specialists are actively installing and integrating the necessary systems to support real-time patient data management, claims verification, and timely assistance.

Officials say the introduction of the GMTFcare software represents a major leap toward modernising healthcare delivery systems, particularly in the management of chronic non-communicable diseases. By digitising processes and improving efficiency, the platform is expected to reduce delays and enhance transparency in the provision of care.

Beyond the technical rollout, stakeholders emphasise that this phase represents a deeper commitment to restoring hope and dignity for patients living with long-term conditions.

As the Ghana Medical Trust Fund continues to expand its reach, the initiative is poised to play a critical role in making quality healthcare more accessible and responsive to the needs of Ghanaians.

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