Omanhene of Akuapem pays inspiring visit to Ghana Medical Trust Fund

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund experienced a memorable and uplifting moment as it welcomed His Royal Majesty, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, Omanhene of the Akuapem Traditional Area, in a visit that blended tradition with heartfelt purpose.
What began as an ordinary day quickly transformed into a significant occasion, marked by pride, reflection, and a deep sense of connection between leadership and service.
Accompanied by members of his royal household, the Omanhene’s presence carried a warmth that extended beyond formalities.
At the centre of his visit was a personal mission—to check on one of his own, the Fund’s Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku.
Demonstrating a fatherly sense of responsibility, he sought to understand her journey in office, the challenges she has encountered, and how best he could offer his support and encouragement.
During his interaction with staff and management, the King’s visit evolved into more than a ceremonial call. It became a powerful endorsement of the Fund’s work and its growing impact across the country.
Observing operations firsthand, he acknowledged that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s efforts reach far beyond institutional walls, touching lives in communities and households nationwide.
In his goodwill message, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III urged the Administrator and her team to remain committed to their mission, emphasising dedication, integrity, and service to humanity.
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