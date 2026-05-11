Obuobia Darko-Opoku commends Mahama for donating 6 months’ salary to Medical Trust Fund

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adwoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has praised President John Dramani Mahama and government appointees for contributing portions of their salaries to support the MahamaCares Initiative.
Addressing journalists during the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency on Monday, 11 May, Mrs Darko-Opoku said the contributions reflected the government’s commitment to improving access to specialised healthcare.
“At this juncture, I wish to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, who led by example by donating six months of his salary to the Fund,” she stated.
“We are equally grateful to government appointees who collectively donated portions of their salaries in solidarity with this national cause.”
Mrs Darko-Opoku also acknowledged support from Corporate Ghana, philanthropic organisations, and individual citizens who have contributed financially to the Trust Fund.
She explained that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund is financed through 20 per cent of the National Health Insurance Levy, government allocations, grants, voluntary contributions, investments, and donations.
According to her, the Fund was established to provide financial relief and specialised healthcare support for persons living with chronic non-communicable diseases.
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