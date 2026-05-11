Mahama Cares won’t fund medical treatment abroad – Administrator

Audio By Carbonatix
Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has stated that the Fund does not cover the cost of medical treatment sought outside Ghana.
Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, May 11, Mrs Darko-Opoku said the Fund has recently received numerous public appeals, particularly on social media, from individuals requesting financial assistance to travel abroad for specialised medical care.
She explained that the law establishing the Fund limits its operations to supporting the treatment of non-communicable diseases within Ghana and does not permit expenditure on overseas medical care.
According to her, the policy is intended to maximise the use of available resources by ensuring that more patients can benefit from treatment locally rather than spending large sums on a few individuals abroad.
“There is something that we keep getting. Many people want funding to go abroad. Let me announce here and now, we do not support any funding out of the borders of this country,” she stated.
“That money that we spend for one patient to go to India for treatment, we can use that for about 20 patients in country. Anything beyond the borders as stipulated in the Act is beyond us,” she added.
Mrs Darko-Opoku emphasised that the Fund remains focused on strengthening access to healthcare services within Ghana while supporting patients battling non-communicable diseases across the country.
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