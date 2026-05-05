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Opoku-Agyemang visits Ghana Medical Trust Fund, commends progress on healthcare initiative

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  5 May 2026 3:54pm
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Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has paid a working visit to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to assess progress made in the establishment and implementation of the initiative aimed at improving healthcare delivery across the country.

During the visit, officials of the Trust Fund briefed the Vice President on key milestones achieved so far, including the development of operational systems, institutional structures and ongoing implementation efforts.

According to the team, the engagement highlighted the importance of the initiative in strengthening access to healthcare services for Ghanaians nationwide.

The Vice President commended the leadership of Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku and her team for what was described as a clear vision and swift execution of the Fund’s mandate.

She noted that the work being undertaken by the institution is critical to the future of healthcare delivery in Ghana and emphasised the need for continued commitment to its objectives.

Also present at the meeting was Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, whose support for the initiative was acknowledged by the team.

Officials of the Fund described the Vice President’s visit as timely encouragement that has renewed their determination to intensify efforts and sustain progress throughout the rest of the year.

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