Mahama applauds progress on Tamale Teaching Hospital Cardiology Centre

President John Dramani Mahama has commended the rapid progress of work on the Cardiology Centre under construction at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, describing it as a transformative step toward equitable healthcare delivery in northern Ghana.

The state-of-the-art facility is being developed as a specialised centre for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

When completed, it will bring together highly skilled cardiologists and advanced medical technology to deliver a full spectrum of care, including life-saving procedures such as angioplasty and pacemaker implantation.

During a site inspection, President Mahama expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Health Ghana and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund for supporting what he described as a critical intervention.

He noted that the facility would significantly reduce the burden on patients across the five northern regions and neighbouring countries who currently travel long distances to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for specialised cardiac care.

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, expressed gratitude to the President for his vision and leadership in initiating the project, stressing its importance in strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system.

He described the centre as a major step toward expanding access to specialised medical services.

Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, assured that the project is on track for completion by August.

She also commended the President for upgrading the project from an initial cardiac catheterisation laboratory into a full-fledged Cardiology Centre, a move expected to enhance the facility’s capacity to handle complex cases and provide comprehensive heart care under one roof.

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