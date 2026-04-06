Ghana Medical Trust Fund Administrator urges hope and compassion in Easter message

Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku

The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has conveyed warm Easter greetings to Ghanaians, calling for renewed hope, compassion, and a shared commitment to improving access to healthcare.

In her Easter message, she reflected on the significance of the season, noting that its themes of sacrifice and renewal align closely with the Fund’s mission of ensuring that no Ghanaian is denied essential medical care due to financial hardship.

She reaffirmed the Fund’s dedication to supporting individuals and families facing serious health challenges, emphasising its role in restoring hope, promoting healing, and preserving dignity across communities.

Ms Darko-Opoku also underscored the importance of collaboration, stating that the Fund will continue to engage partners and the wider public in efforts to build a more inclusive and compassionate healthcare system.

She expressed optimism that the Easter period would inspire unity and resilience among citizens, while extending wishes of peace, joy, and renewed hope to all Ghanaians.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.