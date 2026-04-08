Pastor arrested over viral threats against Vice-President

The Ghana Police Service has arrested the General Overseer of Elohim International Ministry, Prophet William Gyimah, for allegedly issuing a death threat against Vice-President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in a viral video.

The 49-year-old suspect was apprehended on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, during a targeted operation at Kasoa in the Central Region.

According to the police, the arrest was carried out by the Inspector-General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET), following intelligence gathered through online monitoring.

The Police Service explained that the action was triggered after CVET intercepted a “high-priority viral video on TikTok and other platforms” in which the suspect allegedly made the threat.

Prophet Gyimah has since been handed over to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to assist with ongoing investigations.

In a statement, the police cautioned the public and media organisations against using their platforms to incite unrest or circulate content that threatens national peace and security.

“The Police Administration wishes to strongly caution the public and media houses against using their platforms to foment trouble or disseminate content that threatens the peace and security of the state,” the statement said.

The Police Service assured the public that further updates will be provided as investigations continue.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.