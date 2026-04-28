Obuobia Darko-Opoku calls for integrated approach to cardiometabolic diseases at CREATE launch

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has called for a more coordinated and holistic strategy in addressing the growing burden of cardiometabolic diseases in Ghana and across Africa.
Her remarks were shared in a post on the Fund’s official social media platforms on Monday, April 27, following her participation in a high-level health event in Accra.
Speaking at the dissemination event of the Global Health Research Group on Collaborative Care for Cardiometabolic Diseases in Africa (CREATE) and the launch of the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology Review Series, she underscored the urgency of the situation.
“We are no longer preparing for a rising burden of cardiometabolic diseases; we are already living in it,” she stated.
She highlighted the need to move away from fragmented healthcare delivery towards integrated systems that prioritise collaboration and patient-centred care.
According to her, conditions such as hypertension and diabetes require coordinated interventions rather than isolated treatment approaches.
The CREATE initiative, she noted, represents a significant shift towards practical, scalable solutions that connect healthcare systems and improve outcomes.
She stressed that the future of managing cardiometabolic diseases lies in building integrated models that effectively serve communities and strengthen healthcare delivery across the continent.
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