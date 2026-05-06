GMTF launches nationwide specialist training initiative to strengthen healthcare delivery

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has launched a nationwide initiative to support specialist training for healthcare professionals as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s health workforce and improve healthcare delivery.

The move forms part of the Trust Fund’s four core mandates and places emphasis on developing specialist doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other critical healthcare professionals to enhance access to quality care, particularly in the fight against chronic diseases.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Administrator of the Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, through a landmark engagement with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, the Ghana College of Pharmacists, and the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives.

The engagement led to the formalisation of strategic partnerships aimed at expanding specialist healthcare training across the country.

As part of the collaboration, strategic agreements were signed and cheques presented to support the training of 100 pharmacists, 100 nurses, and a new cadre of specialist doctors.

GMTF said the intervention reflects its commitment to moving beyond policy discussions to practical action that directly strengthens Ghana’s healthcare system.

Through the partnerships, the Trust Fund has set an ambitious target of ensuring that every region in Ghana has at least three specialist doctors, nurses, and pharmacists within the next three years.

GMTF noted that the initiative represents a major investment in human capital and a decisive step towards building a stronger healthcare system capable of responding to the growing burden of chronic illnesses nationwide.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.